Aryan Chauhan – A heartthrob actor who is making massive waves in the film industry by his remarkable acting talent

Acting is a field where one can express himself creatively, live other characters’ life like real without making it superficial. Actor can make distinct connection with it’s audience and take them on the journey of several emotions. Aryan Chauhan is one such actor who is slowly and steadily making his mark in the acting field and possess all such skills which make an amateur to a true professional acting powerhouse. Aryan started his career at the age of 17 when he was chosen to show his potential at prestigious modelling event called “Gladrags Mega Model” contest. This prestigious event was kind of a launching pad for Aryan as he didn’t looked back since then and achieved many milestones during this journey.

In this age of multi-talented individuals, like every creative individual, Aryan has many talents and acting is the prime area in which he has deep interest from the start of his modelling career. Acting has a quite special place in Aryan’s heart, and he has made seamless transition from walking the catwalks to get starred in films, television and OTT platforms. Aryan has given his time and sweat to be fully prepared for this acting dream. Whether his 3 years stint with Prithvi Theater or getting trained from distinguished acting school named Kreating Karakters, he has learned the craft of being a fine actor. This experience has helped him to gain profound knowledge of small details which play a crucial role in actor’s life.

According to Aryan, while playing his part, sometimes in his artistic element, he feels deep connection with his creativity and performance. It feels like a river of emotions is flowing from its source in the world and everything feels right. He is so consumed in his craft that surpasses any of his doubts, flaws and fears. These are all the traits of great actor when ones passion, stimulus, skills and talent come together into one stream of expression. During this time, great actors feel the waves of emotions between them and the audience and it creates a deep connection.

Aryan Chauhan in his acting stint was noticed in music videos with prominent singers like Kunal Ganjawala and many others. He has recently completed an interesting and promising project in south film industry which is in post-production stage and will be released soon. There are discussions going on for Bollywood and OTT launch. Apart from it, Aryan also run a media production company, named UsherBae Productions, which he co-founded.



It is evident by going through the journey of Aryan Chauhan that if you are clear about your goals and do the required hard work persistently, there is nothing which can stop you from achieving your dreams, so one should dream big and do everything to get there.

