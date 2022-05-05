At home surprises for your mother on this Mother's Day

New Delhi, May 5 Being spontaneous has its advantages. But when it comes to special occasions like Mother's Day, it is best to plan ahead of time. So, this Mother's Day, plan something unique to make your mother feel special, such as fun-filled indoor activities or making her nostalgic.

Breakfast in Bed

Another traditional Mother's Day treat. Make something from one of her favourite cookbooks to take it to the next level and start a day with a surprise of breakfast in bed.

Turn your home into a movie theatre

All you need is a project, a blank wall or sheet, and your favourite movie to recreate the cinema experience. Don't forget to bring the popcorn!

Having a candle light dinner

Turn off all the lights for the evening and do everything by candlelight to create a super romantic atmosphere. Cell phone flashlights are also not permitted!

Play classic card games

Poker, UNO, and many other card games are available; all you need is a deck of cards and you'll have a full night of competition ahead of you. You can also play these games online if you want to make it a double date and invite some friends along.

Have a deep conversation

Play games like 'Never Have I Ever' and 'Truth or Dare' during a sleepover with your mother. Your responses will almost certainly organically lead to some intense

