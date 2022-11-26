Auction Featuring Sneakers, Streetwear, and Collectibles

New Delhi, Nov 26 During New York Luxury Week, Christie's will present "The Greats," an online sale of shoes, streetwear, and collectibles. The Greats is a carefully curated collection of footwear and sports memorabilia worn and signed by some of the greatest figures in sports history, including Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant, Henrik Lundqvist, and Michael Jordan. Along with the work of well-known designers like Virgil Abloh and Tinker Hatfield, the auction also includes items from streetwear companies like Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

The sale emphasises how art, design, and sports history come together to establish a new trend in collecting today. Consider the following two lots: Serena Williams Player Exclusive Game-Worn Dual Signed Off-White Nike Court Flare 2 Sneakers

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor