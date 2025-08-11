August 2025 Shubh Muhurat: Auspicious Dates and Times to Buy House, Shop, Vehicle or Get Married; Check Details

Are you preparing for any auspicious work in August 2025? It is very important to know the right date and auspicious time for any work like marriage, house entry, naming, mundan, engagement or starting a new business. According to the Panchang, August 2025 will be full of festivals, including Ganeshotsav. There are certain days this month that can bring positivity and success in your life. In this report, we have brought you complete information about Shubh Muhurat August 2025, so that you can complete every auspicious task at the right time.

Are you planning a wedding in August 2025? So you need to know which auspicious marriage muhurats are available this month. According to the Hindu calendar, auspicious tasks such as marriage, housewarming or naming ceremonies are performed only when the planet-constellations are favourable. There are some special dates in August 2025, which are considered extremely auspicious for marriage. By choosing the right time, not only does married life become happy, but positive energy also remains in life.

In religious beliefs, when the planets are not in a favourable position, it is not appropriate to do a wedding. In 2025, due to the lack of the correct position of the constellations in these months, there are no Muhurats available to get married.

Vehicle Purchase Time in August 2025

August 1, 2025, Friday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:43 AM to 02 August 2025, 03:40 AM, Nakshatra: Swati

August 3, 2025, Sunday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 09:42 AM to August 04, 2025, 05:44 AM, Nakshatra: Anuradha

4th August 2025, Monday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:44 AM to 09:12 AM, Nakshatra: Anuradha

August 8, 2025, Friday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 02:28 PM to August 09, 2025, 05:47 AM, Nakshatra: Shravana

August 10, 2025, Sunday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:48 AM to 12:09 PM, Nakshatra: Dhanishta

August 11, 2025, Monday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 10:33 AM to 01:00 PM, Nakshatra: Shatabhisha

13th August 2025, Wednesday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 10:32 AM to 14th August 2025, 04:23 AM, Nakshatra: Revati

August 14, 2025, Thursday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:50 AM to 09:06 AM, Nakshatra: Revati

17th August 2025, Sunday, Vehicle Purchase Auspicious Time: 07:24 PM to 18th August 2025, 05:52 PM, Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha

August 18, 2025, Monday Vehicle Purchase Auspicious Time: 05:52 AM to August 19, 2025, 02:06 AM, Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha

20th August 2025, Wednesday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 01:58 PM to 21st August 2025, 05:53 AM, Nakshatra: Punarvasu, Pushya

21st August 2025, Thursday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:53 AM to 12:44 PM, Nakshatra: Pushya

27th August 2025, Wednesday Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 03:44 PM to 28th August 2025, 05:57 AM, Nakshatra: Chitra

28th August 2025, Thursday Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:57 AM to 29 August 2025, 05:58 AM, Nakshatra: Chitra, Swati

29th August 2025, Friday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:58 AM to 11:38 AM, Nakshatra: Swati

31st August 2025, Sunday, Vehicle Purchase Shubh Muhurat: 05:59 AM to 05:27 PM, Nakshatra: Anuradha

Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2025

Griha Pravesh (Griha Pravesh Puja) is not just a ritual; it symbolizes the arrival of happiness, prosperity, and positive energy in life. On certain dates in the ongoing month, the planets are not in a favorable position, so one should not enter the house.

Naming Ceremony Shubh Muhurat

The naming ceremony in Hinduism is not only a social tradition but also an important religious process associated with the future and personality of the child. Performing the naming ceremony on the right day and time blesses the child's life with positivity, good luck, and longevity.

If you are thinking of naming your baby this month, the dates of August 3, 7, 10, 13, 17, 22, 26, 27, and 31 are considered especially beneficial according to the Hindu calendar. Naming on these dates can bring happiness, prosperity, and positive energy to your child's life.

3rd August 2025, Sunday, Namkaran Muhurat - 06:35 AM to 4th August 2025, 09:12 AM, Nakshatra: Anuradha

7th August 2025, Thursday, Namkaran Muhurat - 02:01 PM to 9th August 2025, 05:59 AM, Nakshatra: Uttara Ashada

10th August 2025, Sunday, Namkaran Muhurat - 05:59 AM to 10th August 2025, 01:52 PM, Nakshatra: Dhanishta

13th August 2025, Wednesday, Namkaran Muhurat - 05:59 AM to 15th August 2025, 07:36 AM, Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada

17th August 2025, Sunday, Namkaran Muhurat - 06:00 AM to 19th August 2025, 02:06 AM, Nakshatra: Rohini

22nd August 2025, Friday, Namkaran Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 22nd August 2025, 12:08 PM, Nakshatra: Pushya

26th August 2025, Tuesday, Namkaran Muhurat - 03:49 AM to 26th August 2025, 06:01 AM, Nakshatra: Hasta

27th August 2025, Wednesday, Namkaran Muhurat - 06:01 AM to 27th August 2025, 06:04 AM, Nakshatra: Hasta

31st August 2025, Sunday, Namkaran Muhurat - 06:01 AM to 31st August 2025, 05:27 PM, Nakshatra: Anuradha

Shubh Muhurat 2025 for Business

If you are thinking of starting a new business or expanding an old business in the ongoing month, then it is very important to know the auspicious time. This month there are many auspicious times in Moola, Purvashada, and Vishakha nakshatra. Especially the days of 6, 11, 15, 24 and 30 August are best for auspicious works.

Shop Opening/Purchase Muhurat

6th August 2025, Wednesday, New Business Muhurat: 4:19 PM to 6:23 PM, Nakshatra: Moola.

August 7, 2025, Thursday, New Business Muhurat: 7:12 AM to 9:21 AM, Nakshatra: Purvashada

August 11, 2025, Monday, New Business Muhurat: 3:59 PM to 7:46 PM, Nakshatra: Shatabhisha

15th August 2025, Friday, New Business Muhurat: 3:44 PM to 5:48 PM, Nakshatra: Ashwini.

24th August 2025, Sunday, New Business Muhurat: 6:26 AM to 8:14 AM, Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni.

30th August 2025, Saturday, New Business Muhurat: 6:29 AM to 2:45 PM, Nakshatra: Vishakha.