Auto Expo 2023: All you need to Know

Auto Expo is one of the world’s premier auto shows. A signature event, that witness the best minds coming together on a single platform to showcases all that is best in the automotive world, in terms of products, technologies, concepts and trends.

What are the dates for Auto Expo 2023?

Auto Expo 2023 is scheduled to happen from January 13 to 18, 2023 (Friday to Wednesday). The media days for the event are January 11 and 12 (Wednesday and Thursday).

What are the timings of the show?

On weekdays, the Auto Expo Motor Show will be open to the public from 11 AM to 7 PM while during the weekends, it will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM. On January 18, i.e. on the last day of the expo, it will remain open from 11 AM to 6 PM only.

How many automakers are participating at Auto Expo 2023?

This year’s Auto Expo has much fewer participation than before. Eight car manufacturers and three bike makers will be present at the event. Here’s the list:

Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai

Kia Motors

MG Motor India

Tata Motors

BYD India

Toyota

Lexus

Motovauolt

Tork Motors

Ultraviolette

Ola Electric

How to reach?

One can reach the Auto Expo 2023 venue, India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, via road or metro routes. It is around 51 km from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, 41 km from New Delhi Railway Station and 28 km from Noida Sector 18.

Passes & registration details

While the exhibition centre will be accessible for valid ticket holders only, there could be some exceptions for kids under the age of five, disabled people (with an attendant), etc. The ticket price is Rs 350 per head and one can book them by logging on to https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/auto-expo-the-motor-show-2023/ET00343313

Do You Need A Vaccination Certificate To Enter Into The Event?

Owing to increasing rates of COVID-19 infections in India and other countries, we recommend carrying a digital copy of your vaccination certificate and wearing a mask at the event.