Avocado Face Mask Recipes for Supple Skin

New Delhi, June 28 Avocado, not only tastes delicious but also has super benefits that can be good for your skin and intestines. Avocados contain fatty acids that provide long-lasting moisture to the skin without causing irritation. In fact, if you have inflammation and sensitive skin, this should be your go to ingredient.

The fruit contains essential minerals such as calcium, iron, copper, potassium, magnesium and other vitamins which provide a wide range of benefits.

Let us look at some face masks that we can make with this superfood:

Avocado and Oats

This homemade avocado face mask for glowing skin is packed with skin-healthy ingredients to fight acne and hydrate. At the same time, collagen is strengthened and the signs of skin aging are reduced.

Ingredients

. Gluten-free Rolled oats

. Avocado

. Lemon juice

. Honey

. Coconut oil

. Apple cider vinegar

How to prepare and apply

. Add the oats to a blender or food processor and pulse until they are ground down. Move to a medium bowl.

. Scoop the avocado into the bowl, add in lemon juice, honey, and coconut oil.

. Mash with the back of a fork until the avocado mask is smooth.

. Apply to a clean, dry face and let sit for 15-20 minutes.

. Rinse off with warm water, gently scrubbing as you rinse.

Avocado & Tea Tree mix pack

. For those struggling with acne and wondering what to do to get that smooth skin. Here is a package that is just a dream for you. This pack detoxifies the skin, opens clogged pores and prevents the accumulation of bacteria.

Ingredients

. Avocado

. Pure tea tree oil diluted in 100 ml water

How to Prepare and Apply

. Mix the avocado and 2 tablespoons of the diluted tea tree oil

. Apply it to your face and wait for 10 minutes.

. Wash your face with cold water.

. Use a clean towel to pat your skin dry.

. Do this three times a week.

Avocado, banana and egg yolk, the perfect mix

. If you are someone who keeps washing their face because it gets greasy every hour, rust your kitchen right now. A super easy pack that can be applied in any season has come to your rescue.

Ingredients

. Soft avocado

. Banana

. Egg yolk

How to Prepare and Apply

. Smash the avocado to make a paste.

. In a blender make a smooth paste with banana and egg yolk

. Mix all three together and apply a smooth layer on your face and neck.

. Keep it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water

Avocado, mango, honey – not for eating but for applying

. Dry skin can be difficult to manage, not everything suits the skin and every little ingredient can have a reaction. The dryness of the face takes away the radiance of the face and makes it dull. But today we have a recipe that will give you the right hydration, vitamin C that will bring back the glow.

Ingredients

. Avocado

.Honey

. Olive oil

. Mango

How to Prepare and Apply

. Take 2 tablespoons mashed avocado, add two tablespoons, honey.

. Add two tablespoons of olive oil and combine all the ingredients well.

. Then add one mashed mango and mix well to the mixture.

. Then apply the paste on your face and leave it for twenty minutes before rinsing your face with cold water.

Avocado & Lemon Face Mask for Dark Spots

. Dark spots can result from aging or sun exposure. Lemon is loaded with vitamin C, an antioxidant that protects the skin and helps reduce pigmentation. Avocado keeps the skin hydrated.

Ingredients

. 1/2 a medium avocado

. 1 teaspoon of lemon juice

How to Prepare and Apply

. Mix the avocado and lemon juice in a bowl.

. Apply it to your skin and wait for 20 minutes.

. Wash with lukewarm water.

. Use a towel to pat your skin dry.

. Apply sunscreen

