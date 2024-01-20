Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta: Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Celebrate Inauguration Ceremony with Loved Ones

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is approaching and everyone is excited to witness the ceremony for Lord Ram. On the 22nd of January, the entire nation will witness the pranpratishtha of Lord Ram in the newly built Ram Mandir. Here are some quotes and wishes that you can send to your loved ones.



1. Let the chants of Jai Shri Ram echo across the land. Share the joy of this auspicious occasion with your loved ones and spread the light of hope and faith.





2. May the blessings of the divine grace all who celebrate the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

3. Light a Diya, Offer a Prayer, and Fill Your Heart With Gratitude. Let Us Celebrate the Opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir With Joy and Remember Its Significance for Generations To Come.

4. A Day Etched in History, a Moment Forever Cherished. Witnessing the Inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Fills My Heart With Immense Gratitude.

5. From Ram Janmabhoomi to Ram Mandir, a Journey of Faith, Resilience, and Enduring Devotion. May This Auspicious Occasion Usher In an Era of Peace and Prosperity.



6. From Across the Country, Hearts Unite in Celebration. Jai Shri Ram! May the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Stand as a Testament to the Diversity and Unity of India.



