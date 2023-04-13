Baisakhi Celebrations: Diverse Customs and Traditions Across India

Baisakhi is a significant festival that holds great importance in North India, specifically in the state of Punjab. It derives its name from the Sanskrit term 'Vaisakha,' which denotes the period of April-May in the Hindu calendar.

The festival is observed every year on either the 13th or 14th of April, marking the commencement of the harvest season in India. The date is determined by the Nanakshahi calendar, which is a solar-based calendar followed by the Sikh community to fix the dates of their religious festivals. In the year 2023, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14th.

Although Baisakhi gained recognition as a significant festival for the Sikh community, it is observed in different parts of India. The celebrations and traditions associated with the festival may differ based on the region and community.

Here are some diverse ways Baisakhi is celebrated in India

West Bengal: In West Bengal, Baisakhi is called "Pohela Boishakh" and is observed as the Bengali New Year. The festival is celebrated on either the 14th or 15th of April, depending on the Bengali calendar.

Assam: Assam celebrates Baisakhi as "Bohag Bihu" or "Rongali Bihu" to herald the commencement of the Assamese New Year. The festival spans over three days and is observed in mid-April.

Kerala: Kerala observes Baisakhi as "Vishu," which signifies the onset of the Malayalam New Year. The festival is observed with great fervour by the people of Kerala and falls on either the 14th or 15th of April.

Jammu: The Dogra Hindus of the Jammu region consider Baisakhi an important festival, and they celebrate it by visiting temples. Additionally, community fairs are organized with traditional folk music and dance performances.

All across India, Baisakhi or its regional equivalents are celebrated with the common theme of welcoming a new year or season of prosperity and growth. This festival is a time for expressing gratitude, celebrating abundance, and enjoying sumptuous food.