Beauty Tips: Want Glowing, Youthful Skin? Try This Collagen-Boosting Summer Drink

Collagen is a nutrient that is very important for the skin. Collagen is constantly produced in the body, but it also decreases with age. If collagen decreases in the body, wrinkles start appearing on the skin and the skin becomes loose. In this way, you start looking old at a young age. Along with taking some medicines, if you include some things in your diet, collagen can be increased. Drinking cold fennel syrup in the summer boosts collagen in the body. This cools the body and is also beneficial for the skin, due to which the skin will look glowing and healthy. So, let's know how to make this syrup and what are the benefits of it.

Fennel is found in almost every home. Fennel is used as a mouth freshener after meals or to enhance the taste of different dishes. Especially in summer, fennel provides cooling and digestion is also good. Not only that, but a special fennel syrup also removes dehydration. Fennel boosts collagen. Also, some of the elements found in it help in weight loss. Problems like acidity, indigestion, gas, constipation are also eliminated.

What is needed to make syrup?

To make cold fennel syrup, you will first need fennel. Along with it, you will need granulated sugar, black pepper, black salt and a little poppy seeds. Along with that, you will need some basil seeds, gum and lemon juice.

How to make syrup?

Grind all the above things in a mixer. Mix two tablespoons of the powder that is prepared in a glass of cold water. Add a little gum, basil seeds, cardamom leaves and a little lemon juice to it. Your special drink is ready.

Basil seeds and lemon will boost collagen

Adding basil seeds to fennel syrup increases the production of collagen in the body. Along with antioxidants, basil seeds also contain mucilage, which boosts collagen in the body, which helps to reduce wrinkles and make the skin look younger. Meanwhile, the vitamin C in lemon helps to keep the skin youthful.