Best Government Schemes for Girl Child in India

National Girl Child Day is observed on January 24 to spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in Indian society. The idea behind marking the day is to raise awareness about discrimination girls face, the support they need and equal access to education, and good health. Keeping with the spirit of the Girl Child Day, here are a few schemes specifically aimed at girl child:

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

This scheme started by the BJP-led NDA government in January 2015 aims at reducing the CSR (Child Sex Ratio), provide equal opportunities for education. This is a joint initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and HRD Ministry. The scheme had an initial funding of Rs 100 crore.

Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana

This scheme started by the government helps parents save for the girl child's education and marriage from the beginning. The girl child should be less than 10 when the account is opened. The account can remain operational till the girl is 21. This small savings scheme can be opened in post offices and designated private and public banks. It can be opened as a savings account in the name of the baby girl with parents or legal guardians as the joint account holders. The initial investment can be as low as Rs 250 and go upto Rs 1, 50,000. Government grants an interest rate of 8.5 per cent with a minimum balance of Rs 1,000.

Dhanalakshmi Scheme

Women and Child Development Organization in India launched the scheme in 2008. All girl children born after November 8, 2008, and registered in the scheme and under the government can avail an initial cash incentive of Rs 5,000. The family of the girl child received a total of Rs 5,750 as a cash incentive to educate the girl child till 8th standard.

Balika Samridhi Yojana

Balika Samriddhi Yojana was launched on October 2, 1997, to mark the Gandhi Jayanti celebration that year and aims to raise the overall status of the girl-child and bringing about a positive change in family and community attitudes. The scheme covers up two girl children born on or after 15th August, 1997, in a family living below poverty line as defined by the Government of India. BMS is given as one time grant of Rs 500/- to mother giving birth to a girl child of B.P.L. families.

CBSE Udaan Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education under the Ministry of Human Resources Development aims to increase the student enrolment of girls in prestigious engineering and technical colleges across India.

MukhyamantriRajashriYojana

It is a region-specific yojana launched in the state of Rajasthan, India. It is a yojana that has been launched in the state of Rajasthan. This benefit is extended to parents of girls. This privilege begins with birth and continues through higher education.