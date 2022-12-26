Best places to watch fireworks from around the globe on New Year's Eve

Communities across the globe welcome the New Year with vibrant celebrations accompanied by long-standing traditions. Most mark the occasion on the night that connects December 31 to January 1 with fireworks. There are numerous places where you can go and witness the display of kaleidoscopic colours. Here are five of the best fireworks from around the world.

Edinburgh, Scotland: Edinburgh's 3-day Edinburgh Hogmanay festival returns with a bang, bringing together live music, street parties, and magnificent fireworks to celebrate the new year. The well-known fireworks display starts from Edinburgh Castle and it can be watched from the street party in Princes Street Gardens. Though the festival requires tickets, there are several locations in the city that offer fantastic views, including Inverleith Park, Calton Hill, and Bruntsfield Links.

Las Vegas, United States: Due to its eye-catching fireworks and live entertainment, Vegas is considered one of the top places in the United States to spend new year's eve. This party city lives up to its reputation and throws the biggest party night of the year. Las Vegas Strip is closed to traffic as a special treat and it transforms into a massive block party. Eight casinos in the Las Vegas Strip take part in fireworks display on December 31 at midnight. Every year, 80,000 fireworks are unleashed for a show that lasts for around eight minutes.

Sydney, Australia: The city hosts the largest new year's eve fireworks show in the entire world. Every year, millions of tourists go to Sydney to witness this incredible sight, with the primary attractions being Sydney's renowned Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. Sydney holds two different fireworks shows every year: one for families at 9 p.m. with a theme and a magnanimous 12-minute finale at midnight that is perfectly synced with music