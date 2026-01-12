Bhogi Festival 2026 Date: All You Need to Know About the Festival Celebrated a Day Before Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is one of the important and popular festival celebrated on large scale across India, but before that festival of 'Bhogi', celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. This festival is celebrated to express gratitude towards nature. This article provides information about the significance, traditions, and special dishes prepared for this festival. As every year, Bhogi is to be celebrated this year on January 13th, the day before Makar Sankranti, and the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14th.

'Bhogi' means the festival of enjoyment. With the saying, "Let's not rush, let's not strain, let's celebrate Bhogi with joy," this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The main purpose behind this is to enjoy the fresh produce of nature during the winter season and to nourish the body.

Bhogi Special Vegetable Dish (Khengat)

On the day of Bhogi, a special mixed vegetable dish is prepared in every household, which is called 'Khengat' or 'Bhogi chi Bhaji'. The specialty of this dish is that it uses all the fresh vegetables of the winter season:

Ingredients: Fresh chickpeas, hyacinth beans, brinjal, green beans, carrots, peas, and peanuts. Importance of Sesame Seeds: A generous amount of sesame seeds are used in this dish. Sesame seeds are warm in nature and help maintain body heat during the cold weather. Sesame Bajra Bread: On Bhogi, not only the vegetable dish, but also sesame bajra bread and butter hold special significance. Both bajra (pearl millet) and sesame seeds provide energy and warmth to the body. On this day, soft khichdi made with moong dal is also prepared in many places.

Religious and Cultural Significance

Worship of Indra: According to mythological stories, this day is dedicated to Lord Indra, the king of the gods. Indra brought prosperity to the earth by bringing rain, and therefore he is thanked. 2. Cleaning and auspicious bath: On Bhogi day, people wake up early in the morning and clean their homes. They take an oil bath and wear new or clean clothes. Beautiful rangoli is drawn in the courtyard. Tradition of burning waste (Avoid waste, burn negativity): In some places, there is a tradition of burning old and unnecessary items. This means burning away bad thoughts and negativity from our minds and making a positive start to the new year.

"Bathe on Bhogi and be blessed with good fortune"

There is a saying in rural areas that whoever celebrates the festival of Bhogi with joy, their entire year will be healthy and prosperous. This custom of offering what is received from nature to God as an offering reflects our agricultural culture.