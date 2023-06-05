Bhumi Pednekar plants 3000 saplings on World Environment Day!

June 5th, every year, is marked by the United Nations as World Environment Day (WED), a day set aside since 1973 to promote worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. This year World Environment Day witnessed a remarkable green initiative led by Bollywood star and climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar, who planted 3000 saplings across Maharashtra as a part of her ongoing commitment towards environmental conservation. Bhumi Pednekar is a passionate earth crusader who is known for her dedication to sustainability and climate change advocacy. She took this opportunity to raise awareness on the importance of tree planting and its positive impact on the climate that is seeing drastic changes due to deforestation globally. Bhumi Pednekar says, “The planet is in peril because of various human activities, especially deforestation, and if we fail to do something about it now, our future will be affected irreversibly. Fortunately, nature is surprisingly resilient - territories, regions and places that we have damaged, if given time and help, can once again support life and can be given a second chance. So, I urge everyone to try and plant as many trees as possible.

”She adds, “Trees provide the oxygen we breathe. It affects so many things positively for our nature and our planet. We should pause and think that if there are no trees, there is no planet. That lays upon us an enormous responsibility to save the planet for our future generations. On World Environment Day, I’m doing my bit to make Earth a cleaner, greener planet. I will be doing this consistently and I hope others will too. ”A huge supporter of conscious environmentalism, Bhumi Pednekar is also the first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for UNDP. She actively participates in drive, beach clean-ups and in the areas of garbage segregation, rainwater harvesting, recycling and upcycling, sustainable living, etc through her non-profit Climate Warrior.