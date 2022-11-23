Books for the month of November

By IANS | Published: November 23, 2022 10:30 AM 2022-11-23T10:30:08+5:30 2022-11-23T10:40:21+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 23 We still struggle to articulate our feelings when people ask us why we enjoy ...

Books for the month of November | Books for the month of November

Books for the month of November

Next

New Delhi, Nov 23 We still struggle to articulate our feelings when people ask us why we enjoy reading or books, or why we beam with joy whenever we pass a library or bookstore. Fortunately, a number of people have already completed it for us. These new novels are ones to keep an eye out for this month:

Samsara: Enter the Valley of Gods

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app