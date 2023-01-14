Boundless Boundaries

New Delhi, Jan 14 The Pandemic got us thinking about how anything may happen at any moment, anywhere, without our knowledge. The same is true for modern art. Indian and Western artists today speak a common language that produces high-quality work, as Picasso once stated, "Art cleanses the dust of our innermost souls."

Artists from various nations including France, America, Africa and India shall grace their presence in the show. For the first time, three contemporary artists from Africa along with artists from Europe and America shall be present.

International artists participating in the show are Abu Oluwaseyi, Rotimi Godwin, Saidou Dicko, Marty Thornton, Lindsey Nobel, Mr. Sellout and Christophe Gaignon. Indian artists participating in the show are Roy Thomas, Valay Shende, Ganesh Selvraj, Smriti Dixit, Venkat Bothsa, Sanuj Birla, Amarnath Sharma, Mousumi Biswas, Suraj Kumar Kashi and Harish Ojha.

Preview - 20th January 2023

Time - 06.00 - 09:00 pm

Venue - W-23 GK-2 ,New Delhi -110048

The show will continue at the same venue till 20th March 2023

