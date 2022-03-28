Bradley Cooper brings mother Gloria Campano as his date to Oscars 2022

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, whose two films 'Licorice Pizza' and 'Nightmare Alley' are nominated at this year's Oscars, attended the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, walking alongside his mother Gloria Campano on the red carpet.

The actor continued his long-standing tradition of attending award ceremonies with his mother during Oscars 2022. Cooper, who is not nominated for an award this year, walked the red carpet with his mother wearing a black Gucci suit, reported E! News.

Cooper wasn't the only celebrity to walk the Oscars red carpet with his mom. 'Belfast' breakout star Jude Hill also invited his mom, Shauneen Hill, as his date.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

This is the first time since the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011, where the ceremony is featuring multiple hosts.

( With inputs from ANI )

