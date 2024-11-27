Champa Shashthi 2024: Date, Shubha Muhurta Time, Rituals and Significance of Lord Khandoba Navratri

Champa Shashthi, also known as Khandoba Navratri, is a prominent festival dedicated to Lord Khandoba, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Celebrated primarily in Maharashtra and Karnataka, this six-day festival culminates on the Shashthi Tithi of the Margashirsha month in the Hindu calendar. In 2024, Champa Shashthi will be observed on Saturday, December 7.

Significance of Champa Shashthi

Champa Shashthi commemorates the victory of Lord Khandoba over two demons, Malla and Mani, who were granted invincibility by Lord Brahma. Their reign of terror prompted the gods to seek help from Lord Shiva, who took on the form of Martanda Bhairava to defeat the demons. This battle lasted six days and concluded on the Shashthi Tithi, marking the day as one of triumph over evil and a celebration of divine protection for farmers, hunters, and warriors.

Shubha Muhurat for Champa Shashthi 2024

Shashthi Tithi Start: December 6, 2024, at 12:05 PM

Shashthi Tithi End: December 7, 2024, at 11:05 AM

Rituals and Timings

The festival spans six days, starting from Amavasya (new moon) and concluding on Champa Shashthi. Morning Rituals: Devotees wake up early for purification rituals, including bathing and visiting Shiva temples. Offerings: Each day, offerings such as fruits, vegetables, turmeric powder, and apple leaves are made at the temple. Lighting Diyas: Devotees light nine oil lamps (diyas) in front of the deity for blessings. On the last day: Special delicacies made from multi-grain flour (thombara) and wheat base (rodaga) are prepared as offerings. Aarti (waving of lights) is performed to honor Lord Khandoba.

Auspicious Timing

The festival is particularly auspicious if it coincides with specific astrological alignments such as Shatabhisha Nakshatra or Vaidhriti Yoga, especially if it falls on a Sunday or Tuesday.

Benefits of Observing Champa Shashthi

Participating in Champa Shashthi rituals is believed to cleanse devotees of past sins and bring happiness and prosperity. It is also said that those who observe the fast with dedication will receive divine blessings that help them overcome life's challenges. Champa Shashthi serves not only as a religious observance but also as a cultural celebration that fosters community spirit among devotees. The festival's rituals reflect deep-rooted traditions honoring Lord Khandoba's protective qualities against evil forces.