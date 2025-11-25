Champashashti Naivedya: How to Make Authentic Maharashtrian Vanga Bharit For Khandoba

Champashashti is consider as the conclusion of lord Khandoba's Navratri, on this day uttar puja is performed and eggplant bharit is made. In some places, Puranpoli is also offered. But along with Purana, eggplant bharit is also served. That is why bhari is made at every household on this day. Now if you also want to taste the authentic Gavran style bharit on the occasion of Champashashti, then try the recipe mentioned below.

Vanga Bharit Recipe

2 medium sized Brinjals 2 medium sized finely chopped onions 4 to 5 green chillies and 8 to 10 garlic cloves 2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander 1 tablespoon oil and salt and red chilli powder to taste 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts

Recipe: Wash the Brinjals and then wipe them dry. After that, apply oil on the outside of the Brinjal and roast the Brinjals on the gas. Let the roasted Brinjals cool down and then remove the blackened outer part.

Until then, crush the garlic and chillies a little. Heat a pan on the gas. Add oil to it and fry the crushed garlic and chillies. Then add the roasted eggplant and finely chopped onion. Add salt and red chilli powder to taste and let it steam. Add finely chopped coriander on top and the spicy curry is ready.