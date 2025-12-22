Christmas 2025 Special Cake Recipe: How to Make a Delicious Chocolate Cake at Home

During Christmas celebration cake is one of the important desert you see on any party table. Eating cakes during Christmas has a special charm. That cake also has a unique taste that other bakery cakes don't have. There are various colorful and delicious types of cakes available in the market. However, if you want to make a special Christmas cake at home, you can prepare it using a few common household ingredients.

Ingredients required to make Christmas Special Chocolate Cake:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup powdered sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup oil

½ cup hot water

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons yogurt

Instructions: First, preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and grease the baking tray with vegetable oil. Separately, in a bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the oil and water and mix well. Then add the milk and vanilla extract.

Also Read: Merry Christmas 2025 Wishes: Messages, Greeting Cards, WhatsApp Status Ideas to Share With Family and Loved Ones

Finally, add the yogurt and mix everything thoroughly. Once the mixture is well combined, pour it into the prepared tray and bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes. After 40 minutes, check if the cake is ready by inserting a toothpick. Once done, take it out and let it sit for 10 minutes. After it cools down, remove the cake from the tray. Your chocolate cake is ready. You can add chocolate chips for decoration.