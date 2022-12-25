Christmas special cocktail recipes
Published: December 25, 2022
New Delhi, Dec 25 Bring in this festive season with cocktails sure to lift your spirits, especially with the upcoming Christmas and New Year events. congratulate one another on a fantastic year and the impending end-of-year festivities. It's time to get dressed up, celebrate, and enjoy a private soiree with friends and family. Add some interesting Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Belvedere, and Ardbeg Wee Beastie cocktails to your at-home drinking repertoire this year!
Hot Cacao Cocktail
Ingredients:
30 ml - Belvedere Pure
120 ml - Oat Milk
15 ml - Honey Water
2 tsb - Raw Cacao Powder
1 pinch - powdered cinnamon
60 ml - Coconut cream
Grated nutmeg to garnish
Method:
Add first five ingredients to Nespresso steamer/milk jug and steam to combine until warmed through. Pour warm mixture into a teacup. Shake Coconut Cream to aerate and layer on top of drink. Garnish with nutmeg
Belvedere Bloody Sour
Ingredients:
40 ml - Belvedere Vodka
30 ml - Italian Bitter Liqueur
25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice
20 ml - Honey Water
1 egg white
2 dashes - Angostura Bitters
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white. Add ice and shake for a second time. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.
A Ginger Lemon Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
30 ml
