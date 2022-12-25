Christmas special cocktail recipes

New Delhi, Dec 25 Bring in this festive season with cocktails sure to lift your spirits, especially with ...

Christmas special cocktail recipes

New Delhi, Dec 25 Bring in this festive season with cocktails sure to lift your spirits, especially with the upcoming Christmas and New Year events. congratulate one another on a fantastic year and the impending end-of-year festivities. It's time to get dressed up, celebrate, and enjoy a private soiree with friends and family. Add some interesting Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Belvedere, and Ardbeg Wee Beastie cocktails to your at-home drinking repertoire this year!

Hot Cacao Cocktail

Ingredients:

30 ml - Belvedere Pure

120 ml - Oat Milk

15 ml - Honey Water

2 tsb - Raw Cacao Powder

1 pinch - powdered cinnamon

60 ml - Coconut cream

Grated nutmeg to garnish

Method:

Add first five ingredients to Nespresso steamer/milk jug and steam to combine until warmed through. Pour warm mixture into a teacup. Shake Coconut Cream to aerate and layer on top of drink. Garnish with nutmeg

Belvedere Bloody Sour

Ingredients:

40 ml - Belvedere Vodka

30 ml - Italian Bitter Liqueur

25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice

20 ml - Honey Water

1 egg white

2 dashes - Angostura Bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white. Add ice and shake for a second time. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.

A Ginger Lemon Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

30 ml

