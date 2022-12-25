Christmas special recipes
By IANS | Published: December 25, 2022 12:33 PM 2022-12-25T12:33:02+5:30 2022-12-25T12:35:15+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 25 Don't feel up to the regular Christmas specials like turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing, plum ...
New Delhi, Dec 25 Don't feel up to the regular Christmas specials like turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing, plum cake or pudding...Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa curates a menu featuring a fresh set of ingredients but equally delightful to the eye and delectable in taste.
Prawn with lemon Quiche
Ingredients:
Fresh Prawn
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app