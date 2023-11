Complete list of type of Visa required for all countries with Indian Passport

When planning to travel abroad, a passport is a primary component that facilitates international travel. The power of the passport of a country determines the number of countries the passport holder can travel to without a visa. The Indian passport ranks 87th on the list, and Indian passport holders can travel to 60 countries without a visa. Let us have a look at of type of visas required for all countries with Indian passport.

Free Visas

Barbados (90 days)

Bhutan (14 days)

Dominica (180 days)

El Salvador (90 days)

Fiji (120 days)

Gambia (90 days)

Grenada (90 days)

Haiti (90 days)

Jamaica

Kazakhstan (14 days)

Macao (30 days)

Mauritius (90 days)

Micronesia (30 days)

Nepal

Palestinian Territories

Saint Kitts and Nevis (90 days)

Senegal (90 days)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (90 days)

Suriname (90 days)

Trinidad and Tobago (90 days)

Vanuatu (30 days)

Visa on Arrival

Angola (pre-visa on arrival)

Bolivia (90 days)

Burundi (30 days)

Cambodia (30 days)

Cape Verde (EASE)

Comoros (45 days)

Guinea-Bissau (90 days)

Guyana (pre-visa on arrival)

Indonesia (30 days)

Jordan

Laos (30 days)

Madagascar (90 days)

Maldives (30 days)

Marshall Islands (90 days)

Mauritania

Mongolia (30 days)

Nigeria (pre-visa on arrival)

Palau (30 days)

Qatar (30 days)

Rwanda (30 days)

Saint Lucia (42 days)

Samoa (90 days)

Sierra Leone (30 days)

Somalia (30 days)

Tanzania

Thailand (30 days)

Timor-Leste (30 days)

Togo (15 days)

Tuvalu (30 days)

Zimbabwe (90 days)

E Visa

Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia (120 days)

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Benin

Bolivia (90 days)

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Cambodia (30 days)

Colombia

Congo DR (90 days)

Djibouti

Ecuador

Egypt

Ethiopia (90 days)

Gabon (90 days)

Georgia

Guinea (90 days)

Guinea-Bissau (90 days)

Indonesia (30 days)

Iran (30 days)

Kenya (90 days)

Kyrgyzstan

Laos (30 days)

Lesotho (14 days)

Madagascar (90 days)

Malawi (90 days)

Malaysia (30 days)

Moldova

Mongolia (30 days)

Myanmar [Burma]

Oman

Papua New Guinea (30 days)

Rwanda (30 days)

Sao Tome and Principe

Seychelles (tourist registration, 90 days)

Singapore

South Africa

South Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand (30 days)

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan (30 days)

Viet Nam (30 days)

Zambia

Visa Required

Afghanistan

Algeria

Andorra

Argentina

Austria

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Congo

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Eswatini

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mali

Malta

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russian Federation

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Vatican City

Venezuela

Yemen