DAG presents March to Freedom

New Delhi, Aug 17 Independent art gallery in India, DAG has promoted contemporary Indian art all round the world for the past 25 years.

It has supported exhibitions that are educational, nonprofit, and open to the general Indian public since 2019. To that end, the gallery has collaborated with significant organisations like the NGMA Mumbai

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor