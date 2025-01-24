Deepika Padukone, Divya Khossla To Sonakshi Sinha: B-town Actresses Dishing Out Valentine's Day Outfit Goals

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better than the day of 'love' to create oomph-worthy fashion moments! Be it acing feathers, bodycon outfits, satins, or diving deep into textiles and fabrics, the below-listed Bollywood divas have stepped into the land of excesses and have made a case for Valentine's Day outfits! Take a look:

DeepikaPadukone: Take cues from Deepika Padukone to keep it fierce and bold. The actress stunned in a solid red midi dress, featuring full sleeves. She layered her look with striking makeup, opted for red lips, and accessorised her outfit with silver jewellery and red stilettos.

DivyaKhossla: Divya Khossla dishes out 'main character' energy in an off-shoulder body-fit gown featuring embellished patterns all over. While the whole outfit screams drama, the 'Savi' actress glammed herself up with bold red lips, and soft makeup, and opted for statement gem jewellery.

KareenaKapoor: Kareena Kapoor knows how to keep it chic and statement-y. The 'Jaane Jaan' actress donned a one-shouldered red outfit, featuring a scrunch at the waist. The feel-free sleeves added drama and uniqueness to the overall look. Meanwhile, Kareena added a dash of 'Tashan' with statement diamond earrings and soft glam makeup.

SonakshiSinha: Sonakshi Sinha justifies 'drama' in a feathered bodycon gown, featuring a deep neckline and embellishments all over. The actress opted for silver jewellery and bronze makeup.

ShraddhaKapoor: Shraddha Kapoor keeps it simple and chic in a ribbed bodycon gown, featuring a knee slit. The 'Stree' actress simply styled her hair in loose waves and opted for dewy makeup.

These actresses have created fashion moments that are just hard to miss! By fusing fabrics and patterns, they have dished off major style inspo to take cues this Valentine's Day.