Dev Diwali 2025: Why Margashirsha Pratipada Is Celebrated as Dev Diwali, Puja Vidhi & Nevidya

North Indians celebrate Dev Diwali on Tripuri Pournima as it marks the start of a new month in their calendar. Their Margashirsha month began fifteen days prior. In Maharashtra and surrounding regions, however, the month of Kartik ends and Margashirsha begins on the day after the new moon, with its first day celebrated as Dev Diwali on November 21. Additionally, Khandoba Navratri is observed from Margashirsha Pratipada to Shashthi, details of which can be found elsewhere. Here's why and how to celebrate Dev Diwali.

The festival of 'Devdeepawali' or 'Dev Diwali' falls on the pure Pratipada of Margashirsha. This year, the month of Margashirsha is starting on November 21. The first day of this month is celebrated as Diwali of the same god. This festival is mainly celebrated by the people of Konkan region. When we celebrate Diwali in the months of Ashwin-Kartik, Chartumas is in progress. Lord Vishnu is in sleep. He wakes up on the Ekadashi of Kartik Shukla. At that time, Chartumas also ends. Therefore, this special Diwali of the gods is celebrated in the month of Margashirsha. On that occasion, the purpose of the Dev Diwali festival is to remember all the gods and goddesses.

Thirty-three crore gods

We have the concept of thirty-three crore gods. In this, the word koti is not in Marathi but in Sanskrit. In Sanskrit, the word koti means type. God entrusted the responsibility of managing nature to 33 gods. Among them, there are five levels: 8 Vasus, 11 Rudras, 12 Adityas, 1 Indra and 1 Prajapati. Since the work (account) of each is different, each one was assigned different types. There were a total of 33 such types, which were called thirty-seven crore gods. The remembrance of all such gods is Dev Diwali! If not that, then at least we must remember the gods in our devar, the family gods, and the village gods.

This is how Dev Diwali is celebrated -

During Dev Deepawali, oil lamp lamps should be kept lit in the devar. The gods in the devar should be anointed with Panchamrut, perfumed and bathed in hot water. On this day, apart from the family gods and Ishta devas in the house, the place gods, the building gods, the village gods and other village gods. For example, Mahapurush, Vetoba, and the sub-devas are shown their portion of honor, that is, Naivedya. All these gods and deities must be worshipped and offered Naivedya on one day in a year, which is why the people of Konkan province call Dev Diwali 'Naivedya of the Gods'.

Make 'This' Naivedya on Dev Diwali: Currently, this ritual is celebrated by making various fried items at home and consuming them. On Dev Diwali, according to their respective customs, apart from the usual dishes, they keep dishes like Puran Kadbu, Bharda Vade, Sanjaya Gharge, Alani Vade, Ghavan-Ghatle on a plate as Naivedya. One of them is taken at home and one is given to the workers outside. On the occasion of Dev Diwali, all the deities who have been present in the house, village and family are mentioned and honored on Dev Diwali.