Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2024: Know Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations at Deeksha Bhoomi

'Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2024' is celebrated annually on October 14, marking the day Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution, converted to Buddhism. On October 14, 1956, he and approximately 600,000 followers embraced Buddhism, making this day significant and revered within the Buddhist community. Hence, this day is celebrated with great respect and enthusiasm by the people of the Buddhist community. Let's know the history and significance of this day.

History of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day -

Discriminations like the caste system and apartheid are deeply rooted in society in India. Unfortunately, even in today's age of modernity, caste-based discrimination continues in Indian society. In many parts of the country, upper-caste people discriminate against lower-caste people. Babasaheb Ambedkar took a big step to embrace Buddhism to fight the evil of discrimination. Every year, Dhammachakra Pravartan Day is celebrated on Vijayadashami day.

Dhammachakra Pravartana Day is a very important day in the history of Buddhism. On this day, many Buddhist followers of Ambedkar gather at Diksha Bhoomi in Nagpur to celebrate the 'Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas', where people wish each other on Dhammachakra Pravartan Day. Meanwhile, when he converted to Buddhism in Nagpur, he said, 'Hinduism spreads wrong ideals. Hinduism forces us to live a wrong social life. Today I am reborn after giving up this religion.' Along with this, he had taken 22 pledges. One of these pledges was that he renounces his old Hindu religion, which is harmful to the prosperity of mankind, which discriminates between human beings and considers me inferior.

Significance

The day symbolizes a pivotal moment in the fight against social injustice and caste discrimination in India. By converting to Buddhism, Dr. Ambedkar sought to escape the oppressive caste system prevalent in Hinduism, which he believed perpetuated inequality and discrimination. The event is not only a celebration of spiritual awakening but also a powerful statement against the historical injustices faced by marginalized communities, particularly Dalits.

Historical Context

Dr. Ambedkar's decision to adopt Buddhism was influenced by his extensive study of various religions. He ultimately chose Buddhism for its moral values and teachings that promote equality and justice. The choice of October 14 also coincides with Dussehra, a festival that represents the victory of good over evil, further enhancing the day's significance as a celebration of liberation from oppression.

Celebrations

Every year, thousands of Buddhists gather at Deekshabhoomi to honor this momentous occasion. The celebrations often include collective prayers and recitations of the 22 vows that Dr. Ambedkar took on the day he renounced Hinduism. The event serves as a reminder of his enduring legacy and the ongoing struggle for social justice in India. In 2023, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din will be observed on October 14, with celebrations expected to attract large crowds at Deekshabhoomi.