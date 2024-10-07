Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2024: Central Railway To Run Special Train Between Mumbai-Nagpur For Celebration; Check Details

The Central Railway has announced that it will operate special trains connecting Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2024. In an official statement, the Central Railway also confirmed the addition of special services between Nagpur, Bhusaval, and Nashik Road to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the celebrations.

Special Train Details for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2024

One of the special trains, Number 01017, will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on October 11 at 2 PM, arriving in Nagpur at 5 AM the following day. The return train, designated as 01018 Special, will leave Nagpur on October 13 at 12:20 AM, reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai at 7 PM the same day. Additionally, another train, 01218 Special, is scheduled to depart from Nagpur on October 12 at 10:05 PM and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai at 2:35 PM the next day.

Additional Special Train Details for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2024

Train from Nagpur to Pune

Train Number: 01215 Special

Departure: Nagpur on October 12, 2024, at 11:00 PM

Arrival: Pune on October 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM

Composition: 18 General Second Class coaches, including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans

Train from Pune to Nagpur

Train Number: 01216 Special

Departure: Pune on October 11, 2024, at 4:00 PM

Arrival: Nagpur on October 12, 2024, at 6:45 AM

Composition: 8 Sleeper class coaches (4 Reserved & 4 Unreserved), 4 Second Seating Chair Cars, 1 Generator Car, and 1 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van

Halts for Trains 01215 & 01216:

Ajni (only for 01216), Sindi, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmadnagar, and Daund Chord Line.