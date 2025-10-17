Dhanteras 2025: Importance of Offering Coriander and Jaggery on Dhantrayodashi and Its Health Benefits

Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras is a day to worship Dhanvantari, Lakshmi and Kubera. We worship them for our good health, wealth and prosperity. It is said that coriander seed (Dhana) and jaggery is offered as a bhog to god. No matter what festival we have, the offerings of that festival are very important. Because it is directly related to our health. This year Dhanteras falls on October 18, 2025.

According to Ayurveda, offering coriander and jaggery on the day of Dhanvantaras is considered very beneficial for health. Dr. Neha Karandikar Joshi has shared information about the benefits of eating coriander and jaggery on her Instagram page.

She says that coriander is very useful in reducing many urinary tract disorders and reducing heat in the body. Many women suffer from the problem of white water passing through the body. Coriander is also beneficial in reducing this problem. Coriander is also useful in improving digestion and reducing problems like constipation, acidity, and skin diseases. Jaggery is a blood purifier and an energy booster. Apart from this, jaggery has many other benefits. When jaggery and coriander are eaten together, they help in reducing the exertion of the body and giving it rest.

Therefore, if you want to get rid of the fatigue caused by the hustle and bustle of Diwali, you should eat coriander and jaggery on the day of Dhanteras.