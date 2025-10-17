Dhanteras 2025: Things You Must Avoid to Ensure Prosperity at Home This Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras 2025 and Laxmi Pujan 2025 are the two main days of Diwali 2025! The main reason is because on both these days we worship Goddess Laxmi and pray for our financial prosperity. So, take the following precautions to avoid making any mistakes inadvertently. This year, Dhanteras is on October 18 and Laxmi Pujan is on October 21.

Dhanteras 2025 is a day of happiness and prosperity. Buying some special things on this day ensures prosperity in the house throughout the year. But some things are considered forbidden on this day. If you make these mistakes while knowingly, you may have to suffer big losses. Therefore, if you want to maintain happiness and prosperity in your home, do not make the following mistakes on Dhanteras.

Also, buy only gold, silver, copper and brass items on this day. Apart from this, buying a broom as a preparation for house, car, and Lakshmi Puja is also auspicious. Buying gold or silver coins with photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha on this day is also very auspicious. Now let's see what things to avoid.