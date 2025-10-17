Dhanteras 2025: Things You Must Avoid to Ensure Prosperity at Home This Dhantrayodashi
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 17, 2025 18:46 IST2025-10-17T18:44:16+5:302025-10-17T18:46:51+5:30
Dhanteras 2025 and Laxmi Pujan 2025 are the two main days of Diwali 2025! The main reason is because on both these days we worship Goddess Laxmi and pray for our financial prosperity. So, take the following precautions to avoid making any mistakes inadvertently. This year, Dhanteras is on October 18 and Laxmi Pujan is on October 21.
Dhanteras 2025 is a day of happiness and prosperity. Buying some special things on this day ensures prosperity in the house throughout the year. But some things are considered forbidden on this day. If you make these mistakes while knowingly, you may have to suffer big losses. Therefore, if you want to maintain happiness and prosperity in your home, do not make the following mistakes on Dhanteras.
Also, buy only gold, silver, copper and brass items on this day. Apart from this, buying a broom as a preparation for house, car, and Lakshmi Puja is also auspicious. Buying gold or silver coins with photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha on this day is also very auspicious. Now let's see what things to avoid.
- Do not lend or borrow to anyone on Dhanteras. This date, this festival is for increasing wealth. Therefore, on this day, do not lend or borrow anything in the form of loans.
- Do not buy steel, glass or plastic items or utensils on Dhanteras. These solid materials are related to Rahu and Saturn. Avoid buying other metal items except gold, silver, copper-brass as given above on Dhanteras.
- You buy gold-silver, copper-brass utensils, fill them with sweets, rice, etc. while bringing them home. It is considered inauspicious to bring empty utensils into the house on Dhantrayodashi. Inanimate beings also play an important role in our daily routine.
- On Dhantrayodashi, the god of wealth Kubera, Lakshmi Mata, Lord Dhanvantari and Yamaraj are worshipped. If you do not have an idol of these deities, then worship them by keeping their images, but do not keep the decorative idols of these deities in the house for worship.
- On Dhantrayodashi, do not accidentally keep shoes and slippers in front of the main door of the house. Wash and clean the door and the front of the house from the morning and draw a beautiful rangoli on it.
- Vamkukshi is good for the body, but on Dhantrayodashi and Diwali, do not accidentally sleep during the day. Doing so brings negativity into the house.
- On Dhantrayodashi, do not buy sharp objects like knives and scissors. Instead, enjoy sweets, fruits, and snacks!