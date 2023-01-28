Dhruv Kapoor showcases at the Milan Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi, Jan 28 Designer Dhruv Kapoor's The Embracer is a plurality of self, projecting man in multiple configurations: to heal you, empower you, restore you and open new worlds within and around you. It all begins with you.

Fall Winter'23-24 explores a special collaboration with Toho's Godzilla through a dynamic capsule collection. Kapoor draws a parallel between Godzilla's infamous monsters and our alter-egos, showcasing the former's true powers as a means to embrace, protect and renovate our entire being. The unisex capsule explores oversized draped shirts and comic-print kimono shirts along with giant engineered windbreakers and character tees. All fantastical prints and silhouettes to explore the unexplored side of you.

Fall's 23 juxtaposes opposing viewpoints and, through unexpected combinations, perfectly synchronises them. A dynamic fusion of patterns and colours that bring together old and new in a seamless way to create a new look for contemporary culture. The clothes in this collection, which include oversized tracksuits, slouchy sweatpants, and distressed denim, explore many sides of our many selves. The use of a variety of partially recycled and partially upcycled textiles and a play on proportions are constants.

While bright brushstrokes communicate delicate aggressiveness, still-life patterns convey a calm frame of mind. Handmade embroidery by Indian artists features a remarkable combination of materials and techniques, as well as a burning heart, enormous foliage, and multi-dimensional heads. With a blend of innovation, skill, and flair, we continue our exceptional relationship with Italian shoemaker Marsell for this special occasion. Along with the cult jewellery brand Bijules from NYC and Huma Eyewear, which flawlessly fuses tradition with innovation.

You can be soft and fierce; vulnerable and strong. You can be an amalgamation of the traditional and contemporary, a romantic and realist. Your obedience can be met with rebellion and your femininity with fire. We live in a universe of different perceptions where paradoxes can be full of possibilities. The Embracer reminds us to nurture our individuality and inner self with unconditional love. It shines the spotlight on our positive traits and leaves behind negative connotations that come with our alter-egos. It gives birth to a new alternate self-one that's capable of advanced habits, skills, processes and abilities. It projects alchemy to be the result of changing frequencies, thoughts and perceptions, thereby altering the harmonics of matter and applying love to create a desired outcome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor