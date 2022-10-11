Diwali 2022: Mouth Watering sweets to try during this festive season

Diwali or Deppavali is the festival of light, festivity and celebration. It is celebrated on the no moon day amavasya, that falls on the month of Kartik. This year Diwali is on October 24, 2022. On this day Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity and love is worshipped with great devotion and celebrations. Celebration include decorating the homes, wearing new clothes, bursting crackers and cooking delicious and toothsome foods.

During this auspicious occasion make sweets at home rather buying from outside and share it with family, friends and loved ones. Here are some recipe to try during this festive season. This Diwali make instant recipe of Kalakand or Indian milk cake that is made under 15 minutes using 2 main ingredients that is condensed milk and paneer. In a bowl mix some panner, condensed milk and sugar powder, put this into nonstick pan and cook on medium heat and cardamom powder, after this spread it on bowl and spread dry fruits over it and garnish with saffron strands and refrigerate it for 3 to 4 hours to set well.

Another recipe to try this Diwali season is Karachi halwa or Bombay halwa. Basically it requires 4 ingredients that is corn flour, water, clarified butter or ghee, and sugar. The best thing about this mithai is that it has long shelf life. In a bowl add corn flour, water, sugar and food colour and in a non stick pan add sugar and water mix till sugar melts in that add corn flour plus orange colour to the sugar syrup and stir continuously, make sure there is no lumps. Now add ghee to halwa with one spoon at a time, make no compromise on adding clarified butter, it will start to leave ghee at the edges means it is ready to be poured in greased thali. Add dry fruits of your choice and transfer the mixture into greased plate and let it cool completely. When it is set garnish it with remaining silvered nuts on the top.