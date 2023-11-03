Diwali 2023: Geopolitical tensions cause delays in Diwali food shipments abroad

For the upcoming Diwali, which is just a few days away, food items are being sent to families living abroad through postal services. However, due to current international geopolitical conditions, it takes twice as long for these food items to reach their destinations, raising doubts about their arrival before Diwali.

The tradition of sending Diwali snacks to families abroad, especially those living abroad for business or education, has become well-established among middle-class families. Private companies offer various discounts for sending food items abroad. Food is shipped in large quantities to countries like the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

On a daily basis, private postal companies in Mumbai send around 60 to 70 kilograms of food items to different parts of the world. Normally, it takes five to six days for these shipments to reach their intended destinations. However, due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, postal services are taking eight to ten days, causing delays.

Employees of private postal companies mentioned that they are conducting thorough checks on goods being sent to Europe and the United States. This has created confusion among customers who are unsure about the delivery timelines.

Additionally, tensions between India and Canada have also affected the delivery of food items. Around 10,000 Maharashtrians reside in Canada, and they receive food items via mail every year. Under normal circumstances, these items arrive within five to six days. However, recent allegations on India regarding the killings of Khalistani leaders in Canada have strained relations between the two countries. As a result, goods sent from India are subjected to thorough inspections in Canada, causing delays in reaching the food items on time.