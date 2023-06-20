Do we need more LGBTQIA+ friendly hubs in India?

By Pearl Daruwalla

New Delhi, June 20 Despite the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018, there remains a significant dearth of safe social places where Ind, especially minorities, feel comfortable in their own skin. This lack of inclusive spaces perpetuates feelings of insecurity and marginalisation, hindering the overall well-being and progress of our society.



Real-life experiences often reveal the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in India. Many have encountered discrimination, harassment, and even violence in public spaces. Simple activities like holding hands or expressing affection can be met with hostility, causing individuals to retreat into the shadows, and suppressing their true identities. The absence of safe spaces exacerbates this vulnerability, leaving individuals without a supportive environment where they can freely express themselves.

In India, the need for more LGBTQIA+ - friendly hubs is paramount to creating a society that embraces diversity and fosters inclusivity. To bridge this gap, brands and businesses have a crucial role to play. By embracing the diversity and inclusivity principles, places like Social want to help provide safe and inclusive spaces for individuals across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum and recognise the need and influence of the LGBTQIA+ community and are actively work towards creating welcoming environments.

Brands need to prioritise LGBTQIA+ inclusion in their internal policies and practices, it starts from there. This involves promoting diversity within their workforce and adopting anti-discrimination policies that protect employees and customers.

Moreover, brands can collaborate with LGBTQIA+ organisations and activists to co-create safe social spaces. We collaborate with grassroots organisations to facilitate workshops and events that push the envelope in breaking the taboos, whether that's through Satrangi Mela (an LGBTQIA+ national fair that happens across India and throughout the year featuring popups and acts by individuals from the community) and by ensuring equitable representation at other forums that we have, such as Culture Chutney and Super Deluxe.

By actively and consistently engaging with the community, our goal is to understand their unique needs and preferences, ensuring that these spaces are truly inclusive and responsive to their requirements. This collaboration extends and will continue to create an impact through events, workshops, and discussions that promote awareness and education about LGBTQIA+ issues.

(Pearl Daruwalla (he/him/she/her), Manager - Diversity & Inclusion at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.)

