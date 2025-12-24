Do Your Feet Swell Often? It May Not Be Fatigue Here’s What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

Swollen legs and hands seems to be very common problem, but that's not always the case. Persistent swelling in the feet is not just a matter of fatigue; it can often be a symptom of some underlying changes happening in the body. It's natural for feet to swell after standing all day, walking a lot, or doing heavy work. However, if this swelling occurs frequently, doesn't subside even after waking up in the morning, or is accompanied by pain, it should not be ignored.

One important reason behind persistent foot swelling can be poor blood circulation. If blood doesn't flow properly upwards through the veins, fluid accumulates in the feet, causing swelling. Kidney dysfunction, heart-related problems, liver disorders, or thyroid imbalance can also lead to foot swelling. In some people, consuming too much salt, drinking less water, or sitting in one place for extended periods can also cause swollen feet. In women, pregnancy, premenstrual hormonal changes, or side effects of certain medications can also cause swelling.

To address this problem, lifestyle changes are necessary first. Avoid standing or sitting for long periods and move your feet occasionally. When possible, rest with your feet slightly elevated; this helps reduce fluid accumulation. Reducing salt intake, drinking plenty of water, and including green vegetables and fruits in your diet is beneficial. Light exercise, walking, or stretching the feet daily improves blood circulation.

For relief from mild foot swelling, try soaking your feet in warm salt water or gently massaging them with warm oil before bed. However, seek immediate medical attention if the swelling is severe, rapidly increasing, or accompanied by shortness of breath, pain, or skin discoloration. Persistent foot swelling can indicate underlying conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, so timely consultation with a specialist and appropriate testing are crucial for management and prevention of serious illness.