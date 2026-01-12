Does Plucking One White Hair Cause More to Grow? Truth, Myths and Natural Remedies

Seeing a white hair often leads to the urge to pluck it, fueled by the common myth that plucking one causes several more to grow in its place. With white hairs appearing as early as our twenties, and family lore warning of a multiplied return, the question arises: is this true? And if plucking isn't the answer, what natural remedies can help darken those first few grays? Let's explore the facts and potential solutions.

Experts say that the graying of one hair is not dependent on another. Each hair follicle has a separate root. When the melanin, or pigment, in the hair is depleted, the hair turns white. Therefore, the idea that plucking one hair causes another to turn white is a misconception. However, plucking hair can damage the scalp. Repeated plucking weakens the hair follicles, and hair growth stops in that area. This also increases the risk of infection. But if you want to naturally darken your hair, try these special remedies from your grandmother's treasure trove of remedies.

1. We can use a remedy of henna and coffee to darken hair. Mixing coffee with henna improves the color of the hair. This gives the hair a black color. For this, mix coffee powder with water and add it to henna powder. Prepare a pastae. Let this paste sit overnight and apply it to your hair the next day. This will help in turning white hair black.

2. Tea is a favorite beverage for many. But this tea powder can also darken your hair. Tea powder contains tannic acid, which naturally gives hair a black color. Boil tea powder in a cup of water. After the water cools down, strain it. After shampooing, wash your hair with the tea water.

After 10 to 15 minutes, wash your hair again with normal water. 3. If you want to naturally darken your hair, amla and shikakai are excellent options. Take equal quantities of the powder of both. Mix it with water or yogurt to make a paste. This paste can be applied to the scalp or hair. Wash your hair thoroughly after 25 to 30 minutes. Doing this twice a week will be beneficial.