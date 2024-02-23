Don’t Just Say Cheese, Know What It’s Made of…

Strict action has been taken against the fast-food giant McDonald's by the Maharashtra FDA, accusing it of deceptive practices by substituting real cheese with other items in its burgers and nuggets. Following the suspension of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, the chain has removed the term "cheese" from various menu items. The FDA is urging McDonald's to extend corrective measures statewide and nationally. Let us know what this fuss is all about and what analogues cheese is?

What are Cheese analogues?

Cheese analogues, also known as cheese alternatives, are products used as culinary replacements for cheese. They are usually made by blending cheaper fats or proteins and used in convenience foods. Cheese analogues are typically oil-in-water emulsions, similar to natural cheese, where fat droplets are incorporated in a protein gel matrix that functions as an emulsifier. They are used as a cost-effective alternative to traditional cheese, especially in the production of pizza in emerging markets. Cheese analogues may be formulated to have different melting points or lower costs that make them attractive to businesses. Vegan cheese is a type of cheese analogue that is made from soybeans, rice, almonds, nutritional yeast, and other non-dairy ingredients. It is aimed at vegans and others wanting to avoid animal products, for moral, environmental, religious, or health reasons, including lactose intolerance or a desire to avoid cholesterol.

How is it made?

1. Melting Vegetable Fat: The vegetable fat component, such as palm oil, is melted and the temperature is raised up to 70°C.

Emulsion Formation: Water is added to the melted fat followed by fast stirring to form an emulsion.

2. Protein Addition: The protein component is slowly added to the mixture to develop the desired texture. Salt, flavor compounds, and acid are then added to affect texture development.

Cheese analogues serve as cost-effective alternatives to natural cheese due to the raw materials used and have diverse functionality such as melt resistance, shred ability, and custom formulations for specific applications in the food industry. They can be tailored to meet various dietary requirements like lactose-free, low calorie, low cholesterol, and even enriched with vitamins and minerals.