Dr Joginder Singh Bedi launches book “Latest Trends in Digital Marketing Industry” at a mega event in Hyderabad

The author turned entrepreneur Dr Joginder Singh Bedi launched his book named, “Latest Trends in Digital Marketing Industry” recently in Hyderabad. The event Grand Book Launch Ceremony was organised at Media Plus auditorium to launch 32 books on various subjects. A large number of people including intellectuals, authors, entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse fields attended the event.

It was a memorable moment for Bedi as in addition to his book on latest trends in digital marketing, two more books named, “The era of content marketing,” and “The surprising truth of product management ”, co-authored by him were also launched at this occasion.“The platform was very inspirational for the budding authors as people from different walks of life participated and interacted on their choicest subjects. Reading till date is the best way to tickle your brain that not only improves memory and adds to your cognitive ability but also enhances your imagination,” observed Bedi.Bedi further stated that having discovered himself as an author he plans to author more books on different topics related to digital media and marketing. “ I plan to gift these books to the students and young professionals interested in the field of digital marketing as they are full of information on the allied subjects,” Bedi went on to add.

