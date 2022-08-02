Dressing down for the runway

New Delhi, Aug 2 One are the days when Bollywood fashionistas pulled out all the stops for their airport looks, and thank God for that. The uncomfortable heels, tight dresses and an overload of makeup are no longer in trend. Athleisure has taken centre stage, as comfortable and casual wear rule the runway.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone

The actor choose joggers, a gunji and sneakers for her latest departure. Cascading hair and a million watt smile were here accessories of choice.

Varun Dhawan

Ripped denims and a knit tank top were all it took to make a stylish splash. Varun upped the accessories with headphones, shades, a cap and backpack.

Kiara Advani

The actor was dressed comfortably in a white knotted shirt and white pants. Minimal make-up and flats sealed the deal.

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan was spotted in a black tracksuit teamed with a pair of shades for his latest on board expereice.

Anushka Sharma

The actor kept it cool and casual wearing a cropped black denim jacket with black joggers.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was spotted in a sporty look, wearing cargo pants and a white tee with a hat.

Alia Bhatt

A pair of black shorts, an oversized printed shirt, a tote and sliders were all the Young Mrs. Bhatt-Kapoor needed for this airport run.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif dressed down in a pink sweatshirt and black leggings, casual yet fashionable we say!

