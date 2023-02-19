Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

New Delhi, Feb 19 According to the most recent statistics released by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, the city welcomed 14.36 million foreign overnight tourists in 2022, an increase of 97 percent YoY from the 7.28 million visitors who arrived in 2021.

In order to solidify Dubai's position as one of the top three cities in the world for business and travel, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This growth allowed the emirate to surpass regional and global tourism recovery levels.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said, "Dubai's ability to rapidly accelerate tourism growth, which has marked it out as a clear frontrunner in the international industry, demonstrates the far-reaching vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform the emirate into an important global player in shaping the future of vital sectors. The remarkable rise in international visitation in 2022 supports the ambitious goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033. The tourism and travel sector contributes significantly to the leadership's aim of making the emirate a model for excellence in the global economy."

"The exceptional growth in the inflow of visitors reflects Dubai's continued rise as one of the world's most connected cities and its determination to lead the world in hospitality infrastructure and service levels. The high growth shows the world that we never rest on our achievements and constantly work to raise our benchmarks. I am confident that Dubai will be an even greater catalyst for the growth of global tourism and travel connectivity in the years ahead."

Dubai's 2022 tourism performance further validated its ranking as the No. 1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2023 for the second consecutive year, making it just the second city in history to accomplish the feat. In 2019, Dubai's pre-pandemic visitation of 16.73 million was approaching. According to the most recent statistics from the United Nations World Tourism Organization

