Durga Puja 2022: Enjoy the traditional bengali fish curry-rice this festive season

Durga Puja celebrations are incomplete without Bengali fish curry and rice. There are plenty of options that can be cooked or enjoyed during Durga Puja. However, nothing can replace fish curry.

Ingredients

Rohu Fish 1/2 inch slices 8

Mustard paste 2 tablespoons

Turmeric powder 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Mustard oil 4 tablespoons

Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon

Onion seeds (kalonji) 1 teaspoon

Whole dried red chillies 4

Bay leaf 1

Ginger paste 2 teaspoons

Garlic paste 2 teaspoons

Onions chopped 3 medium

Mustard paste 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder 2 teaspoons

Green chillies slit 4

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tablespoons

Step 1

Marinate fish fillets with lemon juice, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and salt. Set aside for thirty minutes. Heat two tablespoons of mustard oil in a pan and shallow fry fish pieces on both sides until slightly browned. Drain on absorbent paper and set aside.

Step 2

Heat remaining oil in the same pan, add mustard seeds, onion seeds, whole red chillies and bay leaf, cook for a few minutes till seeds crackle. Add ginger paste, garlic paste and cook again for a moment. Add chopped onions and cook until slightly brown in colour.

Step 3

Add mustard paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder and remaining turmeric powder. Stir and cook masala until oil starts separating. Add two cups of water and salt, bring to a boil and then add shallow fried fish.

Step 4

Add slit green chillies and cook on a low heat until fish is cooked and oil starts floating on top. Remove and garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.