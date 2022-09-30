Durga Puja 2022: Enjoy the traditional bengali fish curry-rice this festive season
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2022 05:46 PM 2022-09-30T17:46:01+5:30 2022-09-30T17:46:27+5:30
Durga Puja celebrations are incomplete without Bengali fish curry and rice. There are plenty of options that can be cooked ...
Durga Puja celebrations are incomplete without Bengali fish curry and rice. There are plenty of options that can be cooked or enjoyed during Durga Puja. However, nothing can replace fish curry.
Ingredients
-
Rohu Fish 1/2 inch slices 8
-
Mustard paste 2 tablespoons
-
Turmeric powder 1 teaspoon
-
Salt to taste
-
Mustard oil 4 tablespoons
-
Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon
-
Onion seeds (kalonji) 1 teaspoon
-
Whole dried red chillies 4
-
Bay leaf 1
-
Ginger paste 2 teaspoons
-
Garlic paste 2 teaspoons
-
Onions chopped 3 medium
-
Mustard paste 1 teaspoon
-
Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon
-
Coriander powder 2 teaspoons
-
Green chillies slit 4
-
Fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tablespoons