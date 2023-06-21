Eid al-Adha 2023: History and significance behind animal sacrifice

Muslims around the world observe Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bkarid, as a significant holiday for three to four days. Major mosques and Islamic centres in the United States and around the world will host special prayers, which the majority of Muslims will attend. This year, Hajj will start on Monday, June 26, following the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated three days later, on June 28.

Feast of Sacrifice dates from the historic event when Prophet Ibrahim was commanded by God, in a form of a dream vision, to sacrifice his son, Ishmail. But while he was in the act of sacrificing his son, God sent the Angel Gabriel with a huge ram. Gabriel informed Ibrahim that his dream vision was fulfilled and instructed him to sacrifice the ram as a ransom for his son. Prophet Ibrahim interpreted this as a command and made the decision to offer his son Ismail as a sacrifice for Allah. However, God was so moved by his fidelity and dedication that he substituted a lamb for his son at the site of sacrifice. Since the Prophet Ibrahim cheerfully offered the lamb in sacrifice, Muslims have observed the custom of offering animals in sacrifice on the day of Eid al-Adha. For this reason, Eid al-Adha is also known as Bakra Eid.

Because the Day of Sacrifice is the culmination of the Hajj or Pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam, Eid al-Adha has unique significance. Only those men and women who are physically and financially capable of performing it once in their lives are required to make this annual pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.