Eid al-Adha 2025: Deobandi Scholar Urges Community Not to Share Qurbani Photos or Videos on Social Media

Ahead of Eid al-Adha 2025, which involves animal sacrifice, Muslim religious leaders have asked the community to celebrate the festival with caution so as not to trigger negativity from other communities. On Tuesday, Maulana Kari Ishaq Gora, patron of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and a Deobandi scholar, requested people to maintain cleanliness after Qurbani.

"Bakrid will soon be celebrated among us. On this Eid, we must keep certain things in mind. The most important is that no prohibited animals should be sacrificed," said Dthe eobandi scholar.

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Maulana Kari Ishaq Gora, patron of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and a Deobandi scholar, says, "Bakrid will soon be celebrated among us. On this Eid, we must keep certain things in mind. The most important is that no prohibited…

"Secondly, photos and videos of the sacrifice should not be uploaded on social media. Maintain cleanliness. Just as sacrifice is important, keeping the area clean is equally important," he added further.

Lucknow-based Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli has also urged people to sacrifice animals in private spaces on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and refrain from sharing any videos on social media. The Imam has also advised Muslims not to sacrifice prohibited animals and to follow government guidelines.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Islamic Centre of India Chairman Shahi Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli issues an advisory for Eid al-Adha.



He says, "This festival will be celebrated on June 7 in the country. A 12-point advisory has been issued by the Islamic Centre of India,…

“This festival will be celebrated on 7 June in the country. A 12-point advisory has been issued by the Islamic Centre of India, Lucknow… The ‘Qurbani’ can be done on 7, 8 and 9 June; cleanliness should be maintained, and it shouldn’t be done in any public space,” Maulana Khalid said in a video advisory issued on 2 June.

“Pack the meat properly and distribute it. Also, once the Eid Namaz is over, make sure you pray for Palestine and also for brave soldiers guarding our borders,” said Maulana Khalid.