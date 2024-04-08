Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia and Middle East: Muslims to Search for Shawwal Crescent Today

Muslims in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East will search for the Shawwal crescent moon, which will decide the date for Eid-Ul-Fitr. The sighting of the moon will mark the conclusion of Ramadan 2024 and the beginning of Shawwal month, and this will also decide the exact date of Ramdan Eid in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims within the Kingdom to look for the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, April 8th, 2024. This sighting will mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in KSA:

NEWS | The Supreme Court calls upon all Muslims within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attempt to sight the Shawwal crescent moon.



The Court has urged those who are able to observe the crescent moon, either with the naked eye or through visual aids, to approach the nearest court

If the crescent moon is sighted on April 8, Ramadan Eid will be celebrated on April 9 in KSA. However, If the crescent moon is not sighted tonight, then Tuesday, April 9th, will be considered Ramadan 30th, and Eid al-Fitr will begin on Wednesday, April 10th.

The KSA Court's announcement states that anyone who sees the crescent moon, either with the naked eye or with binoculars, should report their sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony. People can also contact designated centers for assistance reaching the court.

Eid al-Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. It's a time for families and communities to come together for elaborate feasts, gift-giving, and vibrant celebrations.