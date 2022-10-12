Enjoy sugar free grilled almond barfi this Diwali
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2022 03:15 PM 2022-10-12T15:15:05+5:30 2022-10-12T15:15:46+5:30
Barfis have a special in our hearts and Diwali celebrations can never be complete without them. Instead of going for the sugar-laden ones, try making this grilled Almond Sugar free barfi this Diwali.
Ingredients
500 gms khoya
40 gms sweetener (optional)
1 cup almonds (crushed), roasted
Instructions
Grate the khoya and keep aside.
Heat a pan and add khoya, now add 40 g of sweetener if you are using one and cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes.
Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to individual serving dish.
You can sprinkle the remaining sweetener on top. Place the dish in a hot oven at 200 C with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize.
Remove and serve immediately.
