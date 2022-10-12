Enjoy sugar free grilled almond barfi this Diwali

Barfis have a special in our hearts and Diwali celebrations can never be complete without them. Instead of going for the sugar-laden ones, try making this grilled Almond Sugar free barfi this Diwali.

Ingredients

500 gms khoya

40 gms sweetener (optional)

1 cup almonds (crushed), roasted

Instructions

Grate the khoya and keep aside.

Heat a pan and add khoya, now add 40 g of sweetener if you are using one and cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes.

Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to individual serving dish.

You can sprinkle the remaining sweetener on top. Place the dish in a hot oven at 200 C with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize.

Remove and serve immediately.