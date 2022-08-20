Fashion celebrating 30 years of Israel-India ties

New Delhi, Aug 20 The Israeli Embassy in India worked with Indian designer Sahil Kochhar to present a special collection for men and women that was influenced by the breathtaking Israeli landscapes to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

This undertaking is a component of the "Yachad" campaign, a Hebrew term that means "together." On August 17, a celebration event was held in Delhi to mark the anniversary. Project participants from India and diplomats from the Israeli Embassy met there to share ideas and experiences.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Israel to India H.E. NaorGilon said, "This is a first-of-its-kind project which we hope will open doors for future possibilities and collaborations between the people of Israel and India in the diverse fields of culture, fashion and lifestyle. Showcasing Indian designs inspired by Israeli landscapes led to this beautiful project, which has further strengthened the close friendship and growing partnership between our two nations."

Designer Sahil Kochhar said, "Yachad, means coming together and that is the essence behind this special collaboration. It is a celebration of 30 years of friendship between Israel and India. This collection and campaign we have shot around it are very special to me as it represents two beautiful cultures coming together. The collection is inspired by the diverse landscapes of Israel, incorporating the same as artwork on the clothes."

The designer and his team spent months searching Israel for the top creative talent for this campaign. Models from all over Israel, including the younger generation from many walks of life, sports, artists, surfers, and members of the nation's parkour community, were chosen in addition to professional models.

The Embassy exposed a side of Israel that the Indian people might not be familiar with through this effort. Several locations in Israel, including the Dead Sea, Eilat, Gan Hashlosha, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem, were used for the fashion shoot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor