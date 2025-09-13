Feeling Sleepy at Work After Lunch? Add These 2 Foods to Your Tiffin to Boost Energy

After having lunch in office, we often feel sleepy and loss of energy. Some people even have the habit of taking a short nap for at least 10 to 15 minutes after lunch. Covering afternoon naps after lunch is a very difficult task. In such situations, we take many measures to avoid falling asleep. But do you know, what we eat in lunch, decides our energy level?

Bringing some light, easy to digest and nutritious food in tiffin helps to overcome afternoon laziness and sleepiness and also keeps you motivated at work. For this reason, well-known fitness trainer Rujuta Divekar advises eating two foods in tiffin or lunch to avoid feeling sleepy after lunch.

To avoid feeling sleepy after lunch...

Rutuja Divekar has shared a video on her Instagram page about which two foods to definitely eat in lunch to avoid feeling sleepy after lunch. In this video, she is talking about two such foods, which can help us avoid afternoon sleepiness by eating them in lunch.

What are those two foods...

1. Ghee:- You may think that eating Ghee in lunch will make you feel sluggish or lazy after eating oily foods. But this is completely wrong. Those who are deficient in Vitamin D and B-12 should definitely eat a spoonful of ghee in their diet. Eating a spoonful of ghee is more beneficial for weight loss, thyroid, pigmentation, constipation, etc.

Rather than skipping ghee, including a spoonful of ghee in your daily lunch helps in reducing afternoon sleepiness.

2. Chutney:- Another dish is chutney. Chutney should definitely be included in lunch. No matter what type of chutney it is, it should be eaten. You can eat different types of chutneys like coconut, coconut, curry leaves, etc. in lunch. This can help you avoid afternoon sleepiness.

Other things to remember...

1. Drink enough water throughout the day. Keep yourself hydrated.

2. Instead of sitting in one place all day in the office, get up after a certain hour and walk around a bit.

3. Eat nutritious food in lunch. Avoid eating oily - ghee or heavy foods.

4. Do not eat more than necessary, eat lunch in the right quantity.

5. Eat rice in the right quantity in lunch. Avoid overeating.