Festive fashion Bollywood style

New Delhi, Jan Were only a couple of weeks into 2022, and the first festival of the year-Lohri, has already arrived. January 13 this year, Lohri, marks the end of winter. Whether youre hosting a Lohri party or heading to your friends house for a small home-style celebration, start the year with fabulous festive outfit. Check out these celebrity styles for some inspiration:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's classic Patiala Shalwar teamed with a short Kurta is our top choice for Lohri evenings. Dress the part by teaming it with a pair of juttis, bangles and a bright dupatta.

Sonakshi Sinha

It doesn't get better than a traditional lungi, a favourite in Punjab for Lohri celebrations. Keep winter chills at bay with a cape over your shoulders and add length by picking one solid colour.

Dia Mirza Rekhi

Dress to the ocassion in the colours of harvest and Lohri, yellow and green! Dia's saree is a great option if you're a sustainable fashion advocate who likes to keep it elegant and simple.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's traditional Banarsi silk saree, accessorized with mogras in her hair and pair of jhumkis are a great choice for Lohri in the city.

Deepika Padukone

A mustard velvet kaftan keeps you snug and warm on a cold Lohri evening and also makes for a regal and rick ensemble with just the right vibe.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's fashion and film choices speak for themselves. Always one to experiment with her wardrobe, her ensembles are always a hit. While this Sabyasachi ensemble hits all the marks, you can easily recreate the look with a printed suit, churidar and an organza dupatta from your own closet.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

For a glamorous evening, take a cue from fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's closed and choose a dramatic anarkali for a Lohri party. Chikankari embroidery in colours of cream and ivory keep the look dramatic without the fuss.

