First look at Atlantis The Royal

New Delhi, Nov 4 The much-anticipated first-look images of Dubai's newest icon, Atlantis The Royal, have been released, as bookings opened on October 31 for guests who want to enjoy their own slice of ultra-luxury.

The images capture, the scale, grandeur and ambition of this ultra-luxurious Dubai resort, which includes 44 suites with their own private infinity pools, a stylish infinity pool on the 22nd floor with spectacular views out over the Palm Island, the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, a water fountain show that breathes fire, and an unrivalled collection of celebrity chef restaurants and bars.

Crafted by the world's leading designers, architects and artists, guests are taken on a journey of discovery and adventure, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment, and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Tim Kelly, Managing Director of Atlantis Dubai says "This is it. Our moment is finally here to reveal Atlantis The Royal as the world's most ultra-luxury entertainment resort. Openings of resorts like this one only come around once or twice in a decade, and we can't wait to share it with the world. As these new images demonstrate, this is a resort like no other and the building itself will become an instantly recognisable icon of the Dubai skyline. We are excited to begin welcoming guests next year and treat them to an experience they'll never forget."

Rooms & Stays:

The 795-room resort surges 43 storeys high with unparalleled views over the Arabian Sea and Palm Island. 44 of the resort's luxury Suites and Signature Penthouses offer private infinity pools, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds.

All Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses deliver show-stopping ultra-luxury touches, including a bespoke selection of amenities from luxury brands, including Hermes, Frette and Graff.

All guests staying in Suites or Signature Penthouses can enjoy an elite butler service, offering a supreme standard of service and luxury, where every need is anticipated. Services include unpacking luggage, pillow selection, clothes pressing, a private resort orientation and setting up exclusive experiences.

Guests staying in a Suite or Signature Penthouse will be offered a mini pillow sample menu by their butler, enabling them to curate their own sleep experience. The unique amenity features miniature versions of every pillow, enabling guests to review the shape, touch and feel of the pillows before making their choice. The pillow menu consists of seven different types of pillows, including cool down, memory foam for the head, memory foam for the feet, buckwheat, pregnancy and a body pillow option.

All rooms are connected, allowing guests to control their room's thermostat, lighting, television and other amenities via their mobile phones. Guests will also be able to personalise their room with technology that loads the most popular streaming media and other accounts to in-room TVs.

Dining:

The dining options at Atlantis The Royal combine pioneering chefs with show-stopping experiences across 17 restaurants and bars. Signature restaurants from culinary icons include Gaston Acurio, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis and Jose Andres, while Nobu will be opening their first-ever pool and beach club and Heston Blumenthal will introduce Dinner, as well as his debut bar, Resonance.

Sitting adjacent to Cloud 22 on the 22nd floor is Ling Ling, a day-to-night destination lounge and dining experience featuring Asian-inspired cuisine from Tao Group Hospitality. Featuring 180-degree views of the glittering Dubai skyline, guests can expect a culturally rich, multi-sensory, dining and late-night party experience.

Entertainment & Nightlife

The six towers that makeup Atlantis The Royal are brought together by a 90-metre-long Skypool on the 22nd floor, which forms part of an outdoor entertainment experience called Cloud 22. Featuring VIP cabanas with private plunge pools, a swim up-bar and a glittering head-shaped DJ booth, this venue is the jewel in Atlantis The Royal's crown. Set to become the iconic entertainment and nightlife destination in Dubai, revellers can dance away the day, into the night to the world's best DJs whilst overlooking the glittering Dubai skyline.

Atlantis The Royal will also be home to Heston Blumenthal's inaugural cocktail bar, which is set to feature a 6.5m high jellyfish aquarium, housing 4,000 moon jellies. Titled Resonance by Heston Blumenthal, this entirely new and unique concept will offer memorable culinary experiences through considered, meticulously crafted and complex cocktails, food, and purposeful theatre.

The resort is home to a vast array of fountains and water installations designed by the world's authority on water features, WET Design. This includes the magnificent Skyblaze; a fountain that breathes fire and the first and only permanent fire and water performance fountain in the Middle East.

Before opening to guests, Atlantis The Royal will hold a spectacular Grand Reveal in January with a star-studded lineup in attendance and an event that promises to match the ambition of the new resort.

To be one of the first to stay at Atlantis The Royal, guests can make a reservation at www.atlantistheroyal.com. Reservations will open from October 31 2022, for stays from 2023 onwards.

