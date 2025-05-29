Fitness Tips: Best Walking Methods for Weight Loss

Due to busy schedules and hectic working hours we are not able to look after our health. Walking is the best exercise, but many people think that walking doesn't make any difference. But many people think that just walking does not make much difference. That's not true. Different walking methods can help you lose weight faster and make your walks more interesting. Here are some to try.

Many experts say that just walking does not give much benefit.

So different walking methods are more beneficial. If you want to get more benefit from walking, then we are going to tell you some such different methods. So that your weight loss process will be faster.

1) Power Walking: Power walking means walking at a fast pace, in this you have to walk faster than normal. So much so that you get a little out of breath. But there should be no problem in talking. This method works like cardio and burns calories quickly. While walking in this way, keep your back straight, bend your arms and walk back and forth and walk at a speed of about 67 km per hour.

2) Incline Walking: Usually, a straight surface is chosen for walking. But in this, instead of a straight surface, you have to walk on an up and down surface. Doing this activates different muscles in the body. This has a greater effect on the legs, thighs and glutes. Which reduces fat. For this, you can set an incline on trekking trails or a treadmill.

3) Interval Walking: In interval walking, the sequence of common walking and fast walking is alternated. For example, walking fast for 2 minutes and then walking comfortably for 1 minute. This boosts metabolism and speeds up the fat burning process. For this, include 45 intervals in a 20 to 30 minute walk.

4) Weighted Walking: If you lift some weight while walking, your workout will be more effective. This strengthens the muscles and burns more calories. For this, lift 12 kg dumbbells or wear a weight jacket. Start by lifting light weights.

5) Nordic Walking: This is a European walking technique. In which special poles are used while walking. This strengthens the muscles of the legs, arms, back and shoulders. It also gives a full body workout. In this, you walk with a stick in your hand and push it on the ground.