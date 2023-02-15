Five intriguing films that everybody is waiting for in 2023

New Delhi, Feb 15 The enormous success of "Pathaan" has put an end to all questions about whether Hindi cinema can still lure people to theatres, and now industry watchers and audiences can look forward to a plethora of entertaining options in the months to come. Here is our list of some of the 2023 movies that everyone is looking forward to.

Bheed

Anubhav Sinha, who once helmed the potboiler 'Dus', the sci-fi thriller 'Ra. One' and a romantic drama like 'Tum Bin', has in the past few years, dramatically shifted to serious, introspective, and socially relevant films like 'Mulk', 'Thappad', 'Article 15', and 'Anek'. This year, he is back with another thought-provoking film 'Bheed' which addresses issues like social inequality and the power of the individual and the collective. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumar Rao, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana. This film is the director's second collaboration with Dia Mirza who also starred in 'Thappad'. As Dia put it in a social media post, "Iss Bheed ki rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji." The film is slated for a release on March 24, 2023

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn, Deepak Dobriyan, Tabu, Abhishek Bachan and Makarand Deshpande star in this much-awaited film that will release on March 30, 2023. This is Devgn's fourth directorial effort and is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi

